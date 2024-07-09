Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Invests $210,000 in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 302,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,037,000 after acquiring an additional 115,790 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 108,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,142,000 after acquiring an additional 33,867 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 699,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,716,000 after buying an additional 41,455 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 280,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,646,000 after buying an additional 103,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $723,000. 96.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded Synchrony Financial from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. BTIG Research started coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synchrony Financial

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Curtis Howse sold 31,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,420,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,446,890. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Synchrony Financial stock opened at $47.67 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $27.30 and a 12 month high of $48.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.72. The stock has a market cap of $19.14 billion, a PE ratio of 6.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.63.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.19). Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 13.49%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 14.35%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 24th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

