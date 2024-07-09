Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Has $215,000 Holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SRE. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sempra by 195.1% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Sempra alerts:

Sempra Stock Down 1.2 %

Sempra stock opened at $75.18 on Tuesday. Sempra has a twelve month low of $63.75 and a twelve month high of $78.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.02. The company has a market capitalization of $47.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The firm’s revenue was down 44.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sempra will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sempra news, Director Richard J. Mark acquired 1,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $77.97 per share, with a total value of $150,092.25. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,420 shares in the company, valued at $422,597.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Sempra news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 6,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $457,927.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,357.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard J. Mark purchased 1,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $77.97 per share, with a total value of $150,092.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,420 shares in the company, valued at $422,597.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Sempra from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Sempra from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Sempra from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their price objective on shares of Sempra from $81.50 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Sempra from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.10.

Get Our Latest Report on SRE

Sempra Profile

(Free Report)

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.