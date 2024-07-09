Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Acquires New Stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNR. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Pentair by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in Pentair by 112.7% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pentair by 200.0% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pentair by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pentair in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PNR opened at $75.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21. Pentair plc has a 12-month low of $57.18 and a 12-month high of $85.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.80.

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Pentair had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 15.30%. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. Pentair’s payout ratio is currently 24.47%.

PNR has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Pentair from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Pentair from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Northcoast Research upgraded Pentair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Pentair from $103.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Pentair from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.71.

In other Pentair news, CEO Jerome O. Pedretti sold 24,747 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.45, for a total transaction of $2,089,884.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,254,534.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

