Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Buys 15,705 Shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) by 141.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,824 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,705 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vodafone Group Public during the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $589,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 532,381 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,632,000 after buying an additional 101,553 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 30,215 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Finally, Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the fourth quarter worth $1,159,000. 7.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VOD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Vodafone Group Public Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ VOD opened at $9.06 on Tuesday. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a one year low of $8.02 and a one year high of $10.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.80.

Vodafone Group Public Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.469 per share. This represents a yield of 9.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th.

Vodafone Group Public Company Profile

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

Featured Stories

