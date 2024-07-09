Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,719 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stableford Capital II LLC raised its position in shares of DexCom by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 4,367 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of DexCom by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 12,366 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its position in shares of DexCom by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 32,075 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,448,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of DexCom by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of DexCom by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 864 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total transaction of $79,411.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,611,765. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Matthew Vincent Dolan sold 1,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.81, for a total value of $274,241.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,839,974.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total transaction of $79,411.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,611,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,102 shares of company stock worth $755,103. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DXCM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $153.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.33.

DexCom Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $110.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $121.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.53. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.75 and a 1 year high of $142.00.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $921.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $911.20 million. DexCom had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 31.01%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

