Oppenheimer Boosts Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) Price Target to $20.00

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Oppenheimer from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.82% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ZETA. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $21.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Zeta Global from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Zeta Global from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Zeta Global in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.77.

Zeta Global stock opened at $17.12 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.42. Zeta Global has a 12 month low of $7.24 and a 12 month high of $18.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of -16.15 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.02. Zeta Global had a negative return on equity of 101.48% and a negative net margin of 22.20%. The business had revenue of $195.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Zeta Global will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zeta Global by 3.7% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 82,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 2,947 shares during the period. Bwcp LP increased its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Bwcp LP now owns 1,699,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,579,000 after acquiring an additional 417,934 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Zeta Global by 78.1% during the first quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 31,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 13,819 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Zeta Global by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,141,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,478,000 after buying an additional 113,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 91,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. 75.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

