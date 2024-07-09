Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) Downgraded by Vertical Research

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Vertical Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $19.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $22.00. Vertical Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.34% from the stock’s current price.

MRTN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James began coverage on Marten Transport in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Marten Transport from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marten Transport presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRTN opened at $17.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.93 and a beta of 0.77. Marten Transport has a 1 year low of $15.33 and a 1 year high of $23.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.49.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The transportation company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. The company had revenue of $249.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.77 million. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 5.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marten Transport will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Douglas Paul Petit sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total transaction of $81,990.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 31,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $575,752. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 22.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marten Transport

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of Marten Transport by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 21,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 5,507 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marten Transport during the first quarter worth $2,058,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Marten Transport in the 1st quarter valued at $332,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,415 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 49,284 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 4,122 shares in the last quarter. 69.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marten Transport Company Profile

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United State, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment, as well as dry freight; and regional short-haul and medium-to-long-haul full-load transportation services.

