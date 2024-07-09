Bitfarms’ (BITF) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $4.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 50.09% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BITF. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Bitfarms in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Bitfarms from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $3.25 to $2.30 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. B. Riley cut their price target on Bitfarms from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on Bitfarms in a report on Thursday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bitfarms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.88.

Get Bitfarms alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Bitfarms

Bitfarms Price Performance

Shares of Bitfarms stock opened at $2.67 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Bitfarms has a 52 week low of $0.92 and a 52 week high of $3.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 3.68.

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Bitfarms had a negative return on equity of 19.24% and a negative net margin of 64.06%. The business had revenue of $50.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.51 million. As a group, analysts expect that Bitfarms will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bitfarms

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bellecapital International Ltd. bought a new stake in Bitfarms in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Shariaportfolio Inc. purchased a new stake in Bitfarms in the 4th quarter worth about $2,051,000. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bitfarms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new position in shares of Bitfarms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $804,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Bitfarms by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 81,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. 20.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bitfarms Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bitfarms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitfarms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.