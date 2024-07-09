International Paper (NYSE:IP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $48.70 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of International Paper from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of International Paper in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.21.

Get International Paper alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on International Paper

International Paper Stock Up 0.8 %

IP stock opened at $43.15 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.83 and its 200 day moving average is $38.67. International Paper has a one year low of $30.78 and a one year high of $47.40. The firm has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a PE ratio of 88.06 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.68.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). International Paper had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that International Paper will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other International Paper news, Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.77, for a total transaction of $25,662.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,830,641.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 3,600 shares of company stock valued at $147,054 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Paper

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,135,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $824,716,000 after acquiring an additional 5,492,035 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,030,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $471,065,000 after acquiring an additional 4,960,005 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 9,835,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $355,550,000 after acquiring an additional 25,640 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,847,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $319,844,000 after acquiring an additional 35,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 82.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,082,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $237,336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755,441 shares during the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About International Paper

(Get Free Report)

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.