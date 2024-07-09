Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $15.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Magnite from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Bank of America raised Magnite from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Magnite in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Magnite from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Magnite in a report on Friday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.50 target price for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.65.

Get Magnite alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on MGNI

Magnite Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ MGNI opened at $13.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.58. Magnite has a 1 year low of $6.28 and a 1 year high of $15.73.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. Magnite had a positive return on equity of 3.23% and a negative net margin of 12.24%. The company had revenue of $130.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.77 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Magnite will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO David Day sold 21,299 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $298,398.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 449,832 shares in the company, valued at $6,302,146.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert F. Spillane sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total transaction of $326,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 69,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $900,933.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Day sold 21,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $298,398.99. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 449,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,302,146.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 99,629 shares of company stock worth $1,323,232. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Magnite

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Magnite during the 4th quarter worth $8,164,000. Grizzlyrock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magnite in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,656,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Magnite in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,490,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in Magnite during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,063,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Magnite by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,651,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,167,000 after buying an additional 209,771 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

Magnite Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Magnite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an independent omni-channel sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties to manage and monetize their inventory; and applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory, as well as an independent marketplace that connects buyers and sellers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Magnite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.