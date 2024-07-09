Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 36.00% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Monday, June 17th. StockNews.com cut Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Sealed Air from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Mizuho raised Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $36.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.64.

Sealed Air stock opened at $34.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.49, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.35. Sealed Air has a one year low of $28.50 and a one year high of $47.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.78.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 94.93% and a net margin of 6.61%. Sealed Air’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sealed Air will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Sealed Air during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Sealed Air by 81.9% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in Sealed Air during the third quarter worth about $42,000. 94.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

