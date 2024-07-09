Craig Hallum Downgrades PROS (NYSE:PRO) to Hold

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Craig Hallum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, FinViz reports. They currently have a $32.00 target price on the software maker’s stock, down from their prior target price of $40.00. Craig Hallum’s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.85% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of PROS in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Shares of NYSE:PRO opened at $26.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -25.43 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.53. PROS has a 12 month low of $26.31 and a 12 month high of $40.99.

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $80.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.84 million. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PROS will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $186,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 258,327 shares in the company, valued at $8,015,886.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $186,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 258,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,015,886.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Leland Jourdan sold 2,162 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $67,086.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,102.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its position in shares of PROS by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 7,095 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in PROS by 137.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 701 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in PROS by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,779 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in PROS by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,035 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in PROS by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,172 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

PROS Holdings, Inc provides software solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy in Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management, which enables businesses to optimize, personalize, and harmonize pricing.

