PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (PZC) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 11th

Posted by on Jul 9th, 2024

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZCGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of 0.0295 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.1% per year over the last three years.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Price Performance

PZC opened at $7.37 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.34. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III has a fifty-two week low of $6.30 and a fifty-two week high of $8.20.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Dividend History for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC)

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.