Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:PDO)

Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:PDO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.1279 per share on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th.
Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund Stock Up 0.1 %
PDO opened at $13.37 on Tuesday. Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.65 and a fifty-two week high of $13.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.24 and a 200-day moving average of $13.00.
