Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (TBLD) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 11th

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (NASDAQ:TBLD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.1042 per share on Friday, July 19th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th.

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust Price Performance

NASDAQ TBLD opened at $16.50 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.83. Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust has a 52-week low of $13.44 and a 52-week high of $16.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust news, insider Brian W. Wixted bought 1,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.50 per share, with a total value of $25,110.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,620 shares in the company, valued at $25,110. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust Company Profile

The Trust is a global, multi-asset, actively managed portfolio that seeks to generate an attractive income stream by providing investors differentiated access to a dynamic blend of income generating investments. Thornburg believes that markets are inefficient with respect to the assessment of risk and reward due to the siloed nature of multi-asset analysis.

