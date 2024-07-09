PIMCO Access Income Fund (NYSE:PAXS) Raises Dividend to $0.15 Per Share

PIMCO Access Income Fund (NYSE:PAXS – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.1494 per share on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. This is a positive change from PIMCO Access Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.
PIMCO Access Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of PAXS opened at $15.82 on Tuesday. PIMCO Access Income Fund has a one year low of $12.57 and a one year high of $16.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.35.
PIMCO Access Income Fund Company Profile
