PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.22

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of 0.2205 per share on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th.
PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Trading Up 0.1 %
PDI stock opened at $19.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.01. PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund has a 1 year low of $15.45 and a 1 year high of $19.77.
PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Greenbrier Companies Stock Enters Buy Zone – Opportunity Knocks
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Eli Lilly Stock Leads in GLP-1 Race with its Triple Agonist Drug
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Get Ready: 3 High Short Interest Stocks Poised for a Melt-Up
Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.