PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.22

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of 0.2205 per share on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th.

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

PDI stock opened at $19.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.01. PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund has a 1 year low of $15.45 and a 1 year high of $19.77.

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in multiple fixed-income sectors, including non-agency residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and below investment-grade securities.

