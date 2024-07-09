Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) Plans Variable Dividend of $0.57

Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Get Free Report) declared a Variable dividend on Tuesday, May 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a dividend of 0.57 per share by the information services provider on Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th.

Autohome has increased its dividend payment by an average of 31.0% per year over the last three years. Autohome has a dividend payout ratio of 51.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Autohome to earn $2.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.15 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.5%.

Autohome Price Performance

NYSE ATHM opened at $27.53 on Tuesday. Autohome has a 1-year low of $23.81 and a 1-year high of $34.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.75 and a 200-day moving average of $26.68.

About Autohome

Autohome ( NYSE:ATHM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The information services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. Autohome had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 25.69%. The company had revenue of $222.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.23 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Autohome will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

