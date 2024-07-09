The Detroit Legal News Company (OTCMKTS:DTRL) Plans $2.00 Quarterly Dividend

The Detroit Legal News Company (OTCMKTS:DTRL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 21st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of 2.00 per share on Saturday, July 20th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th.
Detroit Legal News Price Performance
Detroit Legal News stock opened at $331.00 on Tuesday. Detroit Legal News has a 52-week low of $305.00 and a 52-week high of $360.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $332.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $337.43.
About Detroit Legal News
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Detroit Legal News
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Greenbrier Companies Stock Enters Buy Zone – Opportunity Knocks
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Eli Lilly Stock Leads in GLP-1 Race with its Triple Agonist Drug
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Get Ready: 3 High Short Interest Stocks Poised for a Melt-Up
Receive News & Ratings for Detroit Legal News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Detroit Legal News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.