The Detroit Legal News Company (OTCMKTS:DTRL) Plans $2.00 Quarterly Dividend

The Detroit Legal News Company (OTCMKTS:DTRL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 21st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of 2.00 per share on Saturday, July 20th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th.

Detroit Legal News Price Performance

Detroit Legal News stock opened at $331.00 on Tuesday. Detroit Legal News has a 52-week low of $305.00 and a 52-week high of $360.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $332.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $337.43.

Get Detroit Legal News alerts:

About Detroit Legal News

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

The Detroit Legal News Company engages in printing and publishing business. The company, through its division, Detroit Legal News Publishing, LLC, publishes legal and real estate newspapers; and Inland Press provides commercial printing services in Michigan. The Detroit Legal News Company was founded in 1895 and is based in Detroit, Michigan.

Receive News & Ratings for Detroit Legal News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Detroit Legal News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.