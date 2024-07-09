Moonpig Group (LON:MOON) Upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to Buy

Moonpig Group (LON:MOON – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 220 ($2.82) price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 195 ($2.50). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.33% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Moonpig Group from GBX 230 ($2.95) to GBX 265 ($3.39) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Moonpig Group from GBX 265 ($3.39) to GBX 280 ($3.59) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th.

Moonpig Group stock opened at GBX 199.40 ($2.55) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 161.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 162.63. The firm has a market capitalization of £685.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,005.00 and a beta of 1.27. Moonpig Group has a 52-week low of GBX 145.60 ($1.86) and a 52-week high of GBX 200.73 ($2.57).

In other Moonpig Group news, insider Nickyl Raithatha sold 614,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 182 ($2.33), for a total value of £1,117,867.66 ($1,431,878.65). Company insiders own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

Moonpig Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides online greeting cards and gifts in the Netherlands and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Moonpig, Buyagift, RedLetterdays, and Greetz brands through website and mobile app. Moonpig Group PLC was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

