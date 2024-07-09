Werner Enterprises’ (WERN) Underweight Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $32.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $36.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 8.20% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on WERN. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Werner Enterprises currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.67.

NASDAQ WERN opened at $34.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.30. Werner Enterprises has a 52-week low of $33.12 and a 52-week high of $47.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.80.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.14). Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 6.15%. The business had revenue of $769.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $788.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Werner Enterprises’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuance Investments LLC grew its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,268,348 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $96,110,000 after purchasing an additional 812,563 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,420,141 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $272,021,000 after buying an additional 565,193 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,973,767 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $168,369,000 after buying an additional 282,210 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,302,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,855,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

