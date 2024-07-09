Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) PT Raised to $165.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price suggests a potential upside of 26.25% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MU. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Micron Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Mizuho increased their target price on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.72.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MU opened at $130.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $144.91 billion, a PE ratio of -92.04 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.41. Micron Technology has a fifty-two week low of $60.58 and a fifty-two week high of $157.54.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.67 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 7.20% and a negative return on equity of 4.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.57) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total transaction of $664,355.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 142,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,335,731.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 13,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.77, for a total value of $1,572,396.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 260,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,981,985.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total value of $664,355.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 142,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,335,731.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 250,730 shares of company stock worth $31,063,449. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Micron Technology

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the first quarter worth $25,000. Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 230.7% in the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Stories

