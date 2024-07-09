Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Price Target Raised to $20.00

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $18.00 to $20.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 9.46% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on HOOD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Wolfe Research raised Robinhood Markets from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Bank of America raised Robinhood Markets from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Robinhood Markets in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.90.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on HOOD

Robinhood Markets Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HOOD opened at $22.09 on Tuesday. Robinhood Markets has a fifty-two week low of $7.91 and a fifty-two week high of $24.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.27 and a beta of 1.84.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.13. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 1.86% and a net margin of 6.22%. The company had revenue of $618.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.57) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Robinhood Markets will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total value of $4,482,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Jason Warnick sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.72, for a total transaction of $83,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 997,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,676,645.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total value of $4,482,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,244,233 shares of company stock worth $24,137,641. Company insiders own 19.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Robinhood Markets by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,261,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,732,000 after buying an additional 2,459,702 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Robinhood Markets by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 34,936,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,087,000 after buying an additional 2,101,325 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Robinhood Markets by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 29,205,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,081,000 after buying an additional 2,517,012 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Robinhood Markets by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,297,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,514,000 after buying an additional 2,486,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Robinhood Markets in the 4th quarter valued at $84,165,000. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Robinhood Markets

(Get Free Report)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.