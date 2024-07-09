NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Raised to $180.00 at KeyCorp

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $130.00 to $180.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 40.41% from the stock’s previous close.

NVDA has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $1,200.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 10th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $140.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.29.

NVIDIA Stock Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $128.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 trillion, a PE ratio of 74.97, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.68. NVIDIA has a 1 year low of $39.23 and a 1 year high of $140.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $111.40 and its 200 day moving average is $86.99.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.59 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 110.60% and a net margin of 53.40%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 262.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.92, for a total value of $15,888,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 555,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,785,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.74, for a total value of $15,448,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,358,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,474,135,774.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.92, for a total transaction of $15,888,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 555,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,785,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,999,590 shares of company stock valued at $348,994,385. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NVIDIA

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 231.3% during the 1st quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 53 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Further Reading

