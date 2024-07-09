Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target Cut to $85.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by research analysts at KeyCorp from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.32% from the company’s previous close.

ON has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Onsemi in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Onsemi in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Onsemi from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Onsemi from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Onsemi from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.08.

Shares of ON opened at $75.01 on Tuesday. Onsemi has a 52-week low of $59.34 and a 52-week high of $111.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.83. The stock has a market cap of $32.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.69.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. Onsemi had a return on equity of 28.86% and a net margin of 26.67%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Onsemi will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Trent Thad sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total value of $2,756,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 331,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,074,193.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 911 shares of Onsemi stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.46, for a total transaction of $67,833.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,643,253.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Trent Thad sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total transaction of $2,756,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 331,829 shares in the company, valued at $24,074,193.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ON. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Onsemi during the fourth quarter worth about $697,276,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Onsemi in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $418,102,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Onsemi in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,274,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Onsemi by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,335,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $195,124,000 after purchasing an additional 828,944 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Onsemi by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,989,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $249,717,000 after purchasing an additional 785,305 shares during the period. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

