BTIG Research Begins Coverage on Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV)

Investment analysts at BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. BTIG Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 31.21% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on VEEV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $183.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Citigroup reduced their target price on Veeva Systems from $274.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $173.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.52.

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $182.91 on Tuesday. Veeva Systems has a 52 week low of $162.72 and a 52 week high of $236.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $192.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.24. The firm has a market cap of $29.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.80.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.34%. The business had revenue of $650.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.73 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Veeva Systems will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Veeva Systems news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 3,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.42, for a total value of $746,297.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,212,756.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.33, for a total transaction of $2,764,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,546,713.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 3,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.42, for a total value of $746,297.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,212,756.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,989 shares of company stock valued at $4,192,363 in the last three months. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Veeva Systems by 1,153.8% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 88.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

