QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) PT Raised to $225.00

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at KeyCorp from $205.00 to $225.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the wireless technology company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.23% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on QCOM. Barclays lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.96.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $207.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.94, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.27. QUALCOMM has a fifty-two week low of $104.33 and a fifty-two week high of $230.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.65.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.11. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.09% and a net margin of 23.03%. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.61, for a total transaction of $616,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,343 shares in the company, valued at $12,407,124.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.61, for a total value of $616,830.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,343 shares in the company, valued at $12,407,124.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Neil Smit sold 3,069 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.94, for a total value of $616,684.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,902 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,947.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,185 shares of company stock worth $8,552,835 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On QUALCOMM

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $2,507,978,000. Matrix Capital Management Company LP purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth about $1,171,516,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 12,998.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,006,156 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $434,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983,206 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1,543.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,831,577 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $409,531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,336,496 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,664,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909,025 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Stories

