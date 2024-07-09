Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $11.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 96.43% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $6.25 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Shares of SAND stock opened at $5.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.01 and a beta of 1.13. Sandstorm Gold has a 1 year low of $3.96 and a 1 year high of $6.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.11.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $42.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.80 million. Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 1.52%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 136.9% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 245,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 142,095 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the third quarter worth about $94,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 3.7% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 531,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after buying an additional 18,931 shares in the last quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management boosted its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 1.7% during the third quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 1,177,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,485,000 after buying an additional 19,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 1,787.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,049,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,893,000 after buying an additional 994,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements from companies that have advanced stage operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine.

