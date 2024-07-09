HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Immix Biopharma (NASDAQ:IMMX)

Immix Biopharma (NASDAQ:IMMXGet Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $7.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 224.07% from the company’s current price.

Immix Biopharma Stock Down 8.5 %

NASDAQ:IMMX opened at $2.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 0.17. Immix Biopharma has a twelve month low of $1.55 and a twelve month high of $7.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.24.

Immix Biopharma (NASDAQ:IMMXGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. As a group, analysts anticipate that Immix Biopharma will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in Immix Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in Immix Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Immix Biopharma by 89.0% during the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 17,800 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immix Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Immix Biopharma by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 34,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.26% of the company’s stock.

About Immix Biopharma

Immix Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing tissue-specific therapeutics in oncology and inflammation in the United States and Australia. The company is developing IMX-110 that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trials for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma and solid tumors; IMX-111, a tissue-specific biologic for the treatment of colorectal cancers; and IMX-120, a tissue-specific biologic for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and severe Crohn's disease.

