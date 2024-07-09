HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Immix Biopharma (NASDAQ:IMMX)

Immix Biopharma (NASDAQ:IMMX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $7.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 224.07% from the company’s current price.

Immix Biopharma Stock Down 8.5 %

NASDAQ:IMMX opened at $2.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 0.17. Immix Biopharma has a twelve month low of $1.55 and a twelve month high of $7.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.24.

Get Immix Biopharma alerts:

Immix Biopharma (NASDAQ:IMMX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. As a group, analysts anticipate that Immix Biopharma will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Immix Biopharma

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in Immix Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in Immix Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Immix Biopharma by 89.0% during the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 17,800 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immix Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Immix Biopharma by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 34,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.26% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Immix Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing tissue-specific therapeutics in oncology and inflammation in the United States and Australia. The company is developing IMX-110 that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trials for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma and solid tumors; IMX-111, a tissue-specific biologic for the treatment of colorectal cancers; and IMX-120, a tissue-specific biologic for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and severe Crohn's disease.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Immix Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immix Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.