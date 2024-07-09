Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 1,467 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,688 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,467 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 183.1% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 77.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,640 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Craig Jack Read sold 6,327 shares of Citizens Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total transaction of $213,219.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,558 shares in the company, valued at $1,265,704.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $36.50 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.73.

Citizens Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CFG opened at $35.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.77 and a 1-year high of $37.30. The company has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.91.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. Research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 60.87%.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

