Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,451 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Teleflex by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 3,760 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Teleflex by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Teleflex by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,173 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Teleflex by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC lifted its stake in Teleflex by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 798 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TFX opened at $211.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $208.18 and its 200 day moving average is $224.58. The company has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of 33.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13. Teleflex Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $177.63 and a fifty-two week high of $262.97.

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical technology company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.14. Teleflex had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $737.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.83%.

TFX has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Teleflex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $205.00 to $245.00 in a report on Monday, July 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Teleflex from $240.00 to $219.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teleflex presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.14.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

