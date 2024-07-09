Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $361,000 Stock Holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,133 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Bio-Techne in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Techne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 98.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TECH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.00.

Bio-Techne Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of TECH opened at $71.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.84. The company has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.79, a P/E/G ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.29. Bio-Techne Co. has a one year low of $51.79 and a one year high of $89.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 2.88.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $303.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.36 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 17.59%. Bio-Techne’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Techne Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

Bio-Techne Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

