The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stock Holdings Lifted by St. Louis Trust Co

St. Louis Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 28.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,249 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the quarter. St. Louis Trust Co’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bey Douglas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $913,000. Hartline Investment Corp grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 15,574 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,397,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors raised its position in Home Depot by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 7,513 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 8,153 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total value of $19,332,841.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,503,123.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $390.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Friday, April 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. HSBC reduced their target price on Home Depot from $323.00 to $318.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $378.42.

Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE HD opened at $339.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $336.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.26 and a 1-year high of $396.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $338.52 and a 200-day moving average of $352.15.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $36.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 60.36%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

