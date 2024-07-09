1,261 Shares in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Purchased by Fidelis Capital Partners LLC

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,261 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tobam bought a new position in Manhattan Associates in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Manhattan Associates in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 259.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 115 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MANH opened at $246.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a PE ratio of 80.46 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.26. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $182.97 and a fifty-two week high of $266.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Manhattan Associates ( NASDAQ:MANH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The software maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.23. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 85.28% and a net margin of 19.91%. The firm had revenue of $254.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.32 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MANH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on Manhattan Associates from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. StockNews.com lowered Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 27th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Manhattan Associates in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.13.

About Manhattan Associates

(Free Report)

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

