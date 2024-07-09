Choreo LLC Takes Position in Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR)

Choreo LLC acquired a new position in Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 9,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth $4,930,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Graniteshares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth $3,617,000. Jordan Park Group LLC raised its holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC now owns 11,566,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,841,000 after buying an additional 106,620 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $1,609,000. Finally, Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $1,687,000.

Graniteshares Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BAR opened at $23.30 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.79. Graniteshares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $17.95 and a 52 week high of $24.08.

Graniteshares Gold Trust Company Profile

The GraniteShares Gold Trust (BAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less trust expenses and liabilities, using physically held gold stored and secured in vaults in London. BAR was launched on Aug 31, 2017 and is managed by GraniteShares.

