BNP Paribas Takes $32,000 Position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

BNP Paribas acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CCL. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 384,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,275,000 after buying an additional 99,886 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 35.8% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 41,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 10,875 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 49.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 18,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 6,064 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 41,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 10,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 37,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Carnival Co. & Trading Up 2.1 %
Shares of CCL stock opened at $17.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $19.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03 and a beta of 2.68. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1 year low of $10.84 and a 1 year high of $19.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.07.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
CCL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Macquarie increased their target price on Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carnival Co. & presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.83.
About Carnival Co. &
Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.
