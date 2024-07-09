Choreo LLC Takes $29,000 Position in Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI)

Choreo LLC bought a new position in shares of Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 14,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in REI. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ring Energy by 301.3% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,546,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,916,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662,744 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Ring Energy by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 373,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 135,635 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV purchased a new stake in Ring Energy during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Ring Energy by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 70,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 7,729 shares during the period. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ring Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.
Ring Energy Trading Up 8.4 %
Shares of Ring Energy stock opened at $1.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Ring Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $2.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.70.
Ring Energy Company Profile
Ring Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. The company has interests in 56,711 net developed acres and 2,668 net undeveloped acres in Andrews, Gaines, Crane, Ector, Winkler, and Ward counties, Texas; and 8,751 net developed acres and 12,405 net undeveloped acres in Yoakum County, Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.
