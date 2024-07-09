Choreo LLC Buys Shares of 91,916 Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU)

Choreo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 91,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000. Choreo LLC owned 0.06% of Veru at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Veru during the 4th quarter worth $616,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veru during the fourth quarter worth $2,476,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Veru in the fourth quarter valued at about $360,000. Octagon Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in Veru in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,736,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Veru by 412.4% during the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 5,584,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,021,000 after buying an additional 4,494,821 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VERU stock opened at $0.85 on Tuesday. Veru Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.36 and a 12-month high of $1.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.10 and a 200-day moving average of $0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $124.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of -0.43.

Veru ( NASDAQ:VERU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Veru had a negative return on equity of 130.13% and a negative net margin of 265.27%. The company had revenue of $4.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Veru Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Veru news, CEO Mitchell Shuster Steiner sold 28,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.32, for a total transaction of $37,047.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,012,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,257,017.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 181,970 shares of company stock worth $250,075. 14.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VERU. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Veru in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Veru in a report on Monday, May 13th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target (down previously from $7.00) on shares of Veru in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on Veru in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

Veru Inc, a late clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for treatment of metabolic diseases, oncology, and acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS). Its marketed products comprise FC2 female condom for the dual protection against unplanned pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections.

