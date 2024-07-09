Choreo LLC Has $103,000 Holdings in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Choreo LLC cut its holdings in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Free Report) by 22.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,752 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in NIO were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIO by 238.6% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,062,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,070,000 after buying an additional 4,976,403 shares during the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIO by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,429,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,180,000 after buying an additional 235,521 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of NIO by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,317,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,430,000 after buying an additional 439,474 shares during the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its holdings in shares of NIO by 132.4% during the 1st quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,562,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,030,000 after buying an additional 889,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NIO during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,361,000. 48.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NIO. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of NIO in a report on Monday, March 25th. Macquarie initiated coverage on NIO in a report on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NIO from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $4.80 to $5.40 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. UBS Group reduced their target price on NIO from $8.00 to $7.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on NIO from $10.40 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.55.

NIO opened at $4.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.15. Nio Inc – has a 1 year low of $3.61 and a 1 year high of $16.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.52.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. NIO had a negative net margin of 39.38% and a negative return on equity of 111.91%. On average, analysts expect that Nio Inc – will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIO Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

