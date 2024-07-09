Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Position Decreased by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC trimmed its position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) by 81.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,538 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 57.4% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 3,333.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 76.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on BYD. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.42.

Insider Activity at Boyd Gaming

In other Boyd Gaming news, Director Christine J. Spadafor sold 1,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total transaction of $100,034.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,802.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boyd Gaming Stock Performance

Boyd Gaming stock opened at $54.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 12-month low of $49.34 and a 12-month high of $73.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.58.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.06). Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 34.76%. The business had revenue of $960.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $947.26 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boyd Gaming Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 15th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio is 12.21%.

Boyd Gaming announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, May 13th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 9.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company operates through Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest & South, and Online segments.

