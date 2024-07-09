Choreo LLC Acquires 2,724 Shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Choreo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) by 27.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,780 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after buying an additional 2,724 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RIVN. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Rivian Automotive by 12.9% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,403 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 3,247 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the third quarter worth about $258,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 36.7% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 241,140 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $5,858,000 after buying an additional 64,725 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the third quarter worth about $844,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 14.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,695,576 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $235,409,000 after buying an additional 1,193,650 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $803,576.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 909,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,234,023.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RIVN has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. DA Davidson raised their target price on Rivian Automotive from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Rivian Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rivian Automotive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.04.

Shares of RIVN opened at $15.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.08. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.26 and a 1-year high of $28.06.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.38) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 53.55% and a negative net margin of 111.09%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -4.87 EPS for the current year.

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

