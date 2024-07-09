Choreo LLC Takes Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Choreo LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 490 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $27,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 97.1% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 67 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

VRTX stock opened at $481.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.50. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $339.02 and a 1 year high of $486.42. The firm has a market cap of $124.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $453.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $429.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $1.10. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 39.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $424.00 to $421.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Evercore ISI upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $438.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $462.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $448.61.

View Our Latest Analysis on VRTX

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 2,280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.00, for a total transaction of $1,089,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 32,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,477,162. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 2,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.00, for a total value of $1,089,840.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 32,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,477,162. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward Morrow Atkinson III sold 7,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.00, for a total value of $3,483,664.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,634,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,366 shares of company stock valued at $13,058,787 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.