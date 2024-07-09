Choreo LLC Takes Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Choreo LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 490 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $27,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 97.1% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 67 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.
VRTX stock opened at $481.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.50. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $339.02 and a 1 year high of $486.42. The firm has a market cap of $124.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $453.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $429.73.
Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $424.00 to $421.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Evercore ISI upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $438.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $462.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $448.61.
In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 2,280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.00, for a total transaction of $1,089,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 32,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,477,162. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 2,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.00, for a total value of $1,089,840.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 32,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,477,162. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward Morrow Atkinson III sold 7,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.00, for a total value of $3,483,664.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,634,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,366 shares of company stock valued at $13,058,787 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.
