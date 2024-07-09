Choreo LLC Trims Holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR)

Choreo LLC lowered its stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR – Free Report) by 16.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,065 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Delphi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $931,000. Realta Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 13,615 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $192,000.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund stock opened at $39.85 on Tuesday. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.33 and a fifty-two week high of $44.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.03%. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund’s dividend payout ratio is presently 205.88%.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc is an open ended equity mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

