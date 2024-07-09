Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) Shares Bought by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC grew its stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT – Free Report) by 200.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,922 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,672 shares during the period. Choreo LLC owned about 0.16% of Checkpoint Therapeutics worth $119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 232.3% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 163,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 114,200 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 92.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 5,375 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,426,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,556,000 after buying an additional 362,000 shares during the period. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. 22.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO James F. Oliviero III sold 24,610 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total value of $50,450.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,977,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,053,198.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO James F. Oliviero III sold 24,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total value of $50,450.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,977,170 shares in the company, valued at $4,053,198.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO William Garrett Gray sold 13,038 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.06, for a total transaction of $26,858.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 672,186 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,703.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.60.

Checkpoint Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of CKPT stock opened at $2.20 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.91. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $3.62.

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.04. Research analysts anticipate that Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

Checkpoint Therapeutics Profile

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy and targeted oncology company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers in the United States and internationally. The company's lead antibody product candidate is Cosibelimab, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with selected recurrent or metastatic cancers; and CK-302, a product candidate in preclinical trials for hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

