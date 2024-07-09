Choreo LLC Buys Shares of 9,000 Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Choreo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PLTR. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 60,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Paces Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PLTR. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday, May 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.25.

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

In other news, Director Eric H. Woersching sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $78,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,918. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Peter Thiel sold 6,285,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total value of $134,076,817.89. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,520,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,376,224,376.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric H. Woersching sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $78,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,918. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,372,153 shares of company stock valued at $239,941,245 in the last three months. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:PLTR opened at $27.71 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.90. The company has a market capitalization of $61.71 billion, a PE ratio of 230.94, a P/E/G ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 2.71. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.68 and a 1-year high of $27.99.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $634.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.88 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 8.28%. Equities analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

