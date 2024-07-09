Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Bought by Access Investment Management LLC

Access Investment Management LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 29.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,569 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Access Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockline Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Rockline Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,240,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.8% in the first quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 107,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,944,000 after acquiring an additional 6,788 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 140.0% during the first quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,986,000 after purchasing an additional 14,700 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% in the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 15,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Advisors Inc. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 15,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, June 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 30th. HSBC upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.07.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

NYSE JNJ opened at $145.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.65. The company has a market cap of $350.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.52. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $143.13 and a 1-year high of $175.97.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $21.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.39 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 45.26% and a return on equity of 36.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

