Main Street Research LLC Grows Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Main Street Research LLC raised its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 193.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,831 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 8,459 shares during the period. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $775,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 234.3% in the 1st quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 26,129 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,572,000 after buying an additional 18,313 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its stake in Walmart by 203.2% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 24,351 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 16,320 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 193.6% during the 1st quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 61,284 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,687,000 after acquiring an additional 40,414 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 177.4% during the 1st quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 133,357 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,024,000 after purchasing an additional 85,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allen Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 244.2% in the 1st quarter. Allen Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,616 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 4,694 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $69.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $560.47 billion, a PE ratio of 29.82, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.12 and its 200 day moving average is $60.14. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.85 and a 52 week high of $70.15.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $161.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $177,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 521,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,816,896.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $177,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 521,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,816,896.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $1,748,313.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,018,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,239,559.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,525,340 shares of company stock worth $953,023,399. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Walmart from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Walmart from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.47.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

