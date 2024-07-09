Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. Buys 18,313 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 234.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,129 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,313 shares during the period. Walmart makes up 1.2% of Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 203.2% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 24,351 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,465,000 after buying an additional 16,320 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 193.6% in the 1st quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 61,284 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,687,000 after acquiring an additional 40,414 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 177.4% during the 1st quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 133,357 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,024,000 after acquiring an additional 85,286 shares in the last quarter. Allen Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 244.2% during the 1st quarter. Allen Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,616 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 4,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 227.0% in the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 18,722 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 12,997 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Walmart from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Walmart from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Walmart from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.47.

WMT opened at $69.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $560.47 billion, a PE ratio of 29.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.14. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.85 and a 1 year high of $70.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $161.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 3,633,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.80, for a total transaction of $242,737,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 636,898,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,544,840,574.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 3,633,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.80, for a total transaction of $242,737,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 636,898,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,544,840,574.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 3,540,250 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $228,523,137.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 648,504,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,860,933,910.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,525,340 shares of company stock valued at $953,023,399 in the last quarter. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

