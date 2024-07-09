Palisade Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Palisade Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 193.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,284 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,414 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Kampmann Melissa S. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth $3,243,000. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Walmart by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 86,506 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $13,835,000 after buying an additional 7,903 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 13,282.1% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 598,581 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $95,731,000 after acquiring an additional 594,108 shares in the last quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,281,000. Finally, GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. acquired a new position in Walmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,595,000. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 3,633,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.80, for a total transaction of $242,737,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 636,898,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,544,840,574.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 3,633,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.80, for a total value of $242,737,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 636,898,811 shares in the company, valued at $42,544,840,574.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 25,578 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total transaction of $1,728,561.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 390,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,367,350.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,525,340 shares of company stock worth $953,023,399 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $69.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $560.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.85 and a 52 week high of $70.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.14.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The company had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on WMT shares. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com cut Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Walmart from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.47.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

