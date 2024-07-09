Q4 2025 Earnings Forecast for Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Issued By B. Riley

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cinemark in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, July 7th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now expects that the company will earn $0.58 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.50. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cinemark’s current full-year earnings is $1.07 per share.

CNK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com cut Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Cinemark from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Cinemark from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.56.

Cinemark Stock Performance

Shares of CNK opened at $21.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.53 and a 200-day moving average of $17.02. Cinemark has a one year low of $13.19 and a one year high of $22.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 2.36.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.40. Cinemark had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 69.48%. The business had revenue of $579.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.91 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cinemark

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cinemark by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,844,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,046,000 after acquiring an additional 214,102 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Cinemark by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,550,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,646,000 after purchasing an additional 232,619 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in Cinemark in the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,850,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Cinemark by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,568,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,195,000 after buying an additional 213,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Cinemark during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,323,000.

About Cinemark

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 16, 2024, it operated 501 theatres with 5,719 screens in 42 states and 13 countries in South and Central America. Cinemark Holdings, Inc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

